Why V.F. Corporation Shares Are Rising Today

Loading... Loading...

V.F. Corporation VFC shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Friday.

Yesterday, after the closing bell, the company announced that Michelle Choe has been appointed as the Global Brand President of Vans, beginning in late July.

Choe will join the company from Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU, where she served as Chief Product Officer for the past seven years, overseeing women’s, men’s, and accessories design, merchandising, innovation, product development, and planning and allocation.

Choe has been involved in merchandising for renowned global brands, including Lululemon, Marc Jacobs, West Elm, Madewell, Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, Levi Strauss & Co LEVI, and Gap, Inc GPS.

Choe is also known as Sun in the industry.

“With Sun’s appointment, we are further transforming the VF leadership team to ignite growth across our brands and enhance value for our shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Bracken Darrell, President and Chief Executive Officer, VF.

“I am passionate about building high-performance cultures and teams and creating great designs and guest experiences that build long-lasting, meaningful connections with consumers around the world,” Choe adds. “At Vans, we will do just that – capitalizing on the brand’s identity as a lifestyle defined by creativity and authenticity. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Price Action: VFC shares are trading higher by 7.06% to $13.20 in the premarket session at last check Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock