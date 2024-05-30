Loading... Loading...

U.S. markets closed in the red on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 0.9% to 38,111.48, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6% to 5,235.48. The Nasdaq declined almost 1.1%, finishing at 16,737.08.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT

The stock closed up 1.41% at $51.84, fluctuating between a high of $52.75 and a low of $50.67. Its 52-week range is between $79.38 and $22.55. In the wake of the verdict finding former President Donald Trump guilty on all counts in his hush money trial, the company’s shares experienced notable movement. At the time of writing, DJT was seen trading over 6% lower in the after-hours trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST

Costco’s shares saw a rise of 1.09%, closing at $815.34. The stock hit an intraday peak of $819.5 and a low of $808.3, with a 52-week range of $819.5 to $502.1. Costco reported third-quarter revenue of $58.52 billion, up 9.1% year-over-year, beating the $58.07 billion Street consensus.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL

Ending the day down 5.18%, Dell’s stock closed at $169.92 after reaching an intraday high of $178.84 and a low of $165.11. The 52-week high and low are $179.7 and $44.45, respectively. Dell shares fell despite being up over 120% year-to-date due to strong AI server and PC demand. The stock had surged in May following positive analyst updates, including a price target raise from BofA Securities. Dell is set to release its fiscal first-quarter results, with expectations of $1.26 earnings per share and $21.638 billion in revenue.

MongoDB, Inc. MDB

Shares of MongoDB plummeted by 7.18%, closing at $310. The stock swung between $328.93 and $308.38 throughout the day, with its 52-week range being $509.62 to $275.76. The drop came after the company released its first-quarter results and provided weaker-than-expected forward guidance.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock increased by 1.48%, closing at $178.79. It hit a high of $182.67 and a low of $175.38 during the session, with a 52-week high of $299.29 and a low of $138.8. The company is making headlines as it prepares to register its ‘Full Self-Driving’ software in China, aiming for a rollout by year’s end.

