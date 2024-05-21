Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, major U.S. indices finished the trading session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 0.2%, closing at 39,872.99, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.25%, ending at 5,321.41. The Nasdaq also closed higher, gaining almost 0.2% to reach 16,832.62.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA Corporation’s stock closed at $953.86, up 0.64% for the day, after hitting an intraday high of $954 and a low of $931.8. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $974 and $298.06 respectively. Analysts anticipate strong results from NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings, with an expected revenue of $24.60 billion.

MGO Global Inc. MGOL

MGO Global Inc. saw its stock soar by a staggering 443.71% to close at $1.25. The stock hit an intraday high of $1.49 and a low of $0.55. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $3.25 and $0.19 respectively. The company reported a year-over-year increase in its first-quarter financial results, with total revenues climbing 1385% to $670,264, primarily due to the launch of the company's Stand Flagpole line of products.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL

See Also: Apple’s Groundbreaking iPhone 16 Could Spark Another Stock Surge Building On An 800% Growth Over The Last

Toll Brothers, Inc. saw a slight decrease in its stock, closing at $130.22, down 0.64%. The stock hit an intraday high of $131 and a low of $129.29. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $135.37 and $63.34 respectively. Analysts expect the company to report second-quarter earnings at $4.14 per share, up from $2.85 per share in the year-ago period.

Target Corporation TGT

Target Corporation’s stock closed at $155.78, down 0.59% for the day. The stock hit an intraday high of $156.84 and a low of $154.65. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $181.86 and $102.93 respectively. Analysts expect the retail giant to report first-quarter revenue of $24.51 billion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc.’s shares closed at $186.6, up 6.66% for the day, after hitting an intraday high of $186.88 and a low of $174.71. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $299.29 and $138.8 respectively. The EV maker increased its 72-month loan rate in the U.S. from 0.99% to 1.99%.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Retrace On Profit-Taking By Retail Investors: Analyst Predicts Parabolic Rise

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.