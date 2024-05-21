On Tuesday, major U.S. indices finished the trading session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 0.2%, closing at 39,872.99, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.25%, ending at 5,321.41. The Nasdaq also closed higher, gaining almost 0.2% to reach 16,832.62.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
NVIDIA Corporation’s stock closed at $953.86, up 0.64% for the day, after hitting an intraday high of $954 and a low of $931.8. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $974 and $298.06 respectively. Analysts anticipate strong results from NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings, with an expected revenue of $24.60 billion.
MGO Global Inc. MGOL
MGO Global Inc. saw its stock soar by a staggering 443.71% to close at $1.25. The stock hit an intraday high of $1.49 and a low of $0.55. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $3.25 and $0.19 respectively. The company reported a year-over-year increase in its first-quarter financial results, with total revenues climbing 1385% to $670,264, primarily due to the launch of the company's Stand Flagpole line of products.
Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL
See Also: Apple’s Groundbreaking iPhone 16 Could Spark Another Stock Surge Building On An 800% Growth Over The Last
Toll Brothers, Inc. saw a slight decrease in its stock, closing at $130.22, down 0.64%. The stock hit an intraday high of $131 and a low of $129.29. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $135.37 and $63.34 respectively. Analysts expect the company to report second-quarter earnings at $4.14 per share, up from $2.85 per share in the year-ago period.
Target Corporation TGT
Target Corporation’s stock closed at $155.78, down 0.59% for the day. The stock hit an intraday high of $156.84 and a low of $154.65. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $181.86 and $102.93 respectively. Analysts expect the retail giant to report first-quarter revenue of $24.51 billion.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla Inc.’s shares closed at $186.6, up 6.66% for the day, after hitting an intraday high of $186.88 and a low of $174.71. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $299.29 and $138.8 respectively. The EV maker increased its 72-month loan rate in the U.S. from 0.99% to 1.99%.
Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Retrace On Profit-Taking By Retail Investors: Analyst Predicts Parabolic Rise
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.