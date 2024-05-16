Loading... Loading...

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 40,000 points. This was the thirteenth positive session out of the last fifteen for blue-chip stocks, continuing the bull market that started in October and resulting in a 24% rally. By the end of Thursday’s trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dipped 0.1% to 39,869.38, the S&P 500 had declined by 0.2% to 5,297.10, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq had decreased by 0.26% to 16,698.32.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Reddit Inc. RDDT

Reddit shares closed down 5.45% at $56.38, after hitting an intraday high of $60.46 and a low of $56.29. Notably, the stock popped 11.05% in the after-hours trading. The Reddit stocks’ 52-week high is $74.9 and the low is $37.35. The company announced a new partnership with OpenAI, which will give OpenAI's ChatGPT access to Reddit threads and enable Reddit users to use new AI-powered features. The two companies will also collaborate on advertising.

GameStop Corporation GME

GameStop shares plunged 30.04% to close at $27.67, after hitting an intraday high of $35.24 and a low of $27.59. The stock’s 52-week high is $64.83 and the low is $9.95. Citron Research founder and short seller Andrew Left revealed that he is once again betting against GameStop with the recent increase in the share price.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO

Take-Two Interactive shares dropped 1.35% to close at $146.08, after hitting an intraday high of $148.97 and a low of $145.5. The stock’s 52-week high is $171.59 and the low is $121.72. The company reported its fourth-quarter financial results, beating the $1.299 billion analyst consensus estimate with quarterly sales of $1.399 billion.

Applied Materials Inc. AMAT

Applied Materials shares fell 1.53% to close at $214.17, after hitting an intraday high of $218.75 and a low of $213.92. The stock’s 52-week high is $218.75 and the low is $120.18. The company reported financial results for the second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.537 billion with total revenue of $6.646 billion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose 0.51% to close at $174.87, after hitting an intraday high of $175.79 and a low of $171.43. The stock’s 52-week high is $299.29 and the low is $138.8. The company has been asked to confront a proposed class-action lawsuit claiming it misled consumers regarding its cars’ self-driving capabilities.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

