The major U.S. indices had a mixed performance on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.2% to close at 39,431.51, and the S&P 500 declined by 0.02% to finish at 5,221.42. Conversely, the Nasdaq ended the day up nearly 0.3%, closing at 16,388.24.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

GameStop Corp GME

GameStop’s shares soared by a whopping 74.40% to close at $30.45. The stock hit an intraday high of $38.20 and a low of $24.77, with a 52-week range of $9.95 to $38.2. This surge can be traced back to a social media post from Keith Gill, best known as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube and Reddit. After three years of silence, Gill’s post sparked a rally in heavily shorted stocks, leading to GameStop’s significant gain.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC

AMC Entertainment’s stock climbed by 78.35% to close at $5.19. The shares reached an intraday high of $5.88 and a low of $3.16, with a 52-week range of $2.38 to $62.30. This surge was also influenced by the return of “Roaring Kitty” on social media, sparking questions about the resurgence of meme stocks.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba’s shares rose by 5.70% to close at $84.60. The stock hit an intraday high of $85 and a low of $82.60, with a 52-week range of $66.63 to $102.5. As the company prepares to release its earnings, Goldman Sachs analyst Ronald Keung highlighted key factors that could drive the share price.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

Rivian’s shares increased by 9.11% to close at $10.90. The stock reached an intraday high of $11.19 and a low of $10.03, with a 52-week range of $8.26 to $28.06. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue last week and maintained its 2024 production forecast of 57,000 units, leading to a rise in its stock.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares rose by 2.03% to close at $171.89. The stock hit an intraday high of $175.4 and a low of $169, with a 52-week range of $138.80 to $299.29. The company recently received approval for a new megafactory project in China, which will be its second megafactory after the one in California.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.