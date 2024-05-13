Microsoft's €4B French AI Push: Tech Expansion Reportedly Intensifies

Technology giant Microsoft Corp MSFT reportedly intends to invest €4 billion ($4.3 billion) in constructing cloud and AI infrastructure in France, marking its latest significant expenditure in artificial intelligence technology.
Microsoft aims to train a million individuals and support 2,500 startups by 2027 in France, according to a report from Bloomberg.
France prioritizes AI development, with support from national funds and local billionaires, particularly backing companies like Mistral and Kyutai, both established in 2023.
Microsoft’s commitment aligns with President Emmanuel Macron's “Choose France” summit objective to attract foreign investment and elevate France as a financial center within the EU.
Meanwhile Amazon.com Inc AMZN has pledged €1.2 billion for infrastructure and computing projects, joined by 56 other initiatives.
Microsoft plans to expand its cloud and AI investments worldwide, including a recently announced €3.2 billion investment in Germany and a $1.5 billion investment in G42, Abu Dhabi.
Microsoft stock has gained about 34% in the past 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK and IShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW.
Price Action: MSFT shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $419.00 in premarket at the last check Monday.
