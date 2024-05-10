Microsoft Challenges Apple And Google with Web-Based Gaming Store: Report

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp MSFT will reportedly debut its own web store for mobile-game consumables in July, offering an alternative to Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL Google app stores.

The browser-based store, announced by Xbox President Sarah Bond at the Bloomberg Technology Summit, will first feature Microsoft’s games, with discounts on in-game items for titles like Candy Crush Saga. Later, the platform is expected to extend to other game publishers, reported Bloomberg.

According to Bond, Microsoft’s decision to launch the store on the web, rather than as an app, ensures accessibility across all devices and regions, irrespective of closed ecosystem policies.

“This web-based store is the first step in our journey to building a trusted app store with its roots in gaming,” stated an Xbox spokesperson, which the report mentioned.

Also Read: Microsoft Takes On Google And OpenAI With New AI Model: Report

Apple and Google, with their approximate 30% sales fee, dominate the app store landscape. Microsoft, however, aims to challenge this hegemony, especially after the European Union’s Digital Markets Act allowed companies to establish direct-to-consumer web stores, as witnessed with the emergence of a TikTok web store offering discounted TikTok coins.

Microsoft’s entry into the mobile gaming market, despite lagging behind competitors, is expected to gain momentum following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI, owner of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, both significant revenue generators.

The report further noted the move comes amid a battleground among tech giants, sparked by Epic Games Inc.’s Project Liberty campaign, which challenged Apple and Google’s control over mobile ecosystems, leading to legal confrontations and a reshaping of digital storefront dynamics.

Microsoft stock has gained about 32% in the past 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK and IShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW.

Read Next: Microsoft Introduces Isolated AI For US Intelligence To Analyze Secret Data: Report

Price Action: MSFT shares are trading higher by 0.60% at $414.78 in premarket at the last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Florian Olivio for Unsplash