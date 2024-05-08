Loading... Loading...

Tuesday saw the major U.S. indices end the day mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest uptick of 0.08%, reaching 38,884.26, while the Nasdaq experienced a slight decline of 0.1%, settling at 16,332.56. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 concluded the day with a 0.13% increase, reaching 5,187.70.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Reddit, Inc. RDDT

Reddit shares soared by 2.34% to close at $49.40, with an intraday high of $50.33 and a low of $47.4. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $74.9 and $37.35, respectively. The company reported its first post-IPO first-quarter results, with quarterly sales of $242.96 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate by 14.16%. However, the quarterly losses of $8.19 per share missed the analyst consensus estimate by 17.5%.

Rivian Automotive RIVN

Rivian shares fell by 0.8% to close at $10.25, with an intraday high of $11.22 and a low of $10.07. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $28.06 and $8.26, respectively. The electric vehicle company reported first-quarter revenue of $1.20 billion, beating the Street consensus estimate.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT

Lyft shares dropped by 5.25% to close at $16.60, with an intraday high of $17.43 and a low of $16.45. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $20.82 and $7.85, respectively. The company reported its first-quarter financial results, with quarterly sales of $1.28 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate by 10.02%. However, the quarterly losses of 8 cents per share missed the analyst consensus estimate.

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER

Uber shares fell by 1.51% to close at $70.43, with an intraday high of $72.64 and a low of $69.8. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $82.14 and $37.07, respectively. The company announced a strategic collaboration with Maplebear Inc., introducing Uber Eats restaurant delivery services to Instacart users.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares dropped by 3.76% to close at $177.81, with an intraday high of $183.26 and a low of $177.4. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8, respectively. The company announced a temporary halt in production at its German Gigafactory due to upcoming protests.

