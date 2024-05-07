Will The Apple Pencil Pro Work With Your iPad? Here's What The Buyers Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has expanded its Apple Pencil lineup, offering four distinct models with varying features and compatibility. The new model was announced on Tuesday, at the “Let Loose” event.

What Happened: The new model offers several unique features, including a barrel roll, a squeeze feature, haptic feedback, and Find My support. It is compatible with the M4 13-inch iPad Pro, M4 11-inch iPad Pro, M2 13-inch iPad Air, and M2 11-inch iPad Air, reported AppleInsider.

The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129, the same as the second-generation Apple Pencil, and can be financed through the Apple Card.



The four Apple Pencil models are:



Apple Pencil Pro: The latest addition to the lineup, it introduces new features such as a barrel roll, squeeze gesture, haptic feedback, and Find My support. It is priced at $129 and is compatible with the M4 13-inch iPad Pro, M4 11-inch iPad Pro, M2 13-inch iPad Air, and M2 11-inch iPad Air.



Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: This model, introduced in November 2018, features magnetic attachment for wireless pairing and charging, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and the double-tap feature. It is also priced at $129 and is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd to 6th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st to 4th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

Apple Pencil USB-C: Released in November, this model complies with EU port standardization laws. It falls between the original Apple Pencil and the second-generation Apple Pencil in terms of functionality. It is available for $79 and is compatible with the same iPads as the Apple Pencil Pro, as well as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd to 6th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st to 4th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), and iPad (10th generation).

Apple Pencil 1st Generation: This legacy model was introduced in 2015 and features a female Lightning connector for charging and pairing. It does not support Apple Pencil hover and does not connect to any iPad magnetically. It is priced at $99 and is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), and iPad (6th to 10th generation).

Why It Matters: The introduction of these new Apple Pencil models comes on the heels of several other significant developments in Apple’s product lineup. In April, it was reported that the Apple Pencil 3 could feature multiple squeeze gestures, potentially improving the user experience.

In March, it was reported that the Apple Vision Pro could soon support the Apple Pencil, allowing air drawing to become a reality. In February, it was reported that the Apple Pencil could get its biggest upgrade ever, with the introduction of interchangeable sleeves.

Apple at the “Let Loose” event launched the iPad Pro with an M4 chip and OLED display at $999, and the iPad Air 6 in two screen sizes for the first time.

Price Action: Apple Inc. is priced at $182.40, showing a gain of 0.38% on Tuesday’s close. However, it is down 1.75% year-to-date, according to the data from Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock

