Apple Pencil 3 Could Introduce A Squeeze Of Innovation With Multiple Gesture Controls

Amid reports about Apple Inc. AAPL making its Pencil compatible with Vision Pro headset, rumors about Pencil 3 coming with multiple squeeze gestures have surfaced.

What Happened: The Apple Pencil 3, which is expected to be released alongside the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in May, could feature a variety of squeeze gestures, reported AppleInsider on Wednesday, citing iMore.

The iPadOS 17.5 developer beta code suggests that the new Pencil could support long squeezes and double squeezes in addition to the previously rumored single squeeze. These gestures could allow users to execute three distinct actions without touching the display, potentially improving the user experience.

This feature aligns with Apple’s history of introducing innovative accessory features, such as multi-touch gestures for trackpads and various swipes and touches for the Magic Mouse.

Why It Matters: These squeeze gestures may not be the only new feature in the Apple Pencil 3. In September, a leaker suggested that the new model could support interchangeable magnetic tips, allowing for different stylus-based tasks like painting and technical drawing.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple was considering introducing interchangeable sleeves for the Apple Pencil. These sleeves could provide users with enhanced controls, sensors, and extended battery life, further solidifying Apple’s digital art and design market position.

Moreover, the Apple Pencil 3’s rumored features could be particularly relevant to Apple’s mixed-reality plans. Last month, it was reported that Apple was testing a new version of the Apple Pencil that is compatible with its first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro.

Adding multiple squeeze gestures and interchangeable tips could significantly enhance the user experience in mixed-reality environments.

