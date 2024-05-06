Loading... Loading...

On Monday, major U.S. stock indexes experienced gains, with the S&P500 closing nearly 1% higher at 5,180.74, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up almost 0.5% at 38,852.27, and the Nasdaq finishing the day with a 1.19% increase at 16,349.25.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR

Palantir’s stock rose by 8.06% to close at $25.21. The intraday high and low were $25.36 and $24.03, respectively, with a 52-week range of $7.59 to $27.5. The company reported a 21% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $634 million, beating the consensus estimate.

Boeing Company BA

Boeing’s shares fell by 0.80% to close at $178.35. The intraday high and low were $183.98 and $174.71, respectively, with a 52-week range of $159.7 to $267.54. The company is under a new FAA investigation related to the inspections of its 787 Dreamliner.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID

Lucid’s stock surged by 9.52% to close at $3.05. The intraday high and low were $3.09 and $2.81, respectively, with a 52-week range of $2.29 to $8.37. The electric vehicle company reported first-quarter revenue of $172.7 million, beating the Street consensus estimate. Find out more here.

Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS

Hims & Hers Health’s stock increased by 3.46% to close at $11.65. The intraday high and low were $11.9 and $11.45, respectively, with a 52-week range of $5.65 to $17.16. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and strong guidance. Quarterly sales came in at $278.17 million beating the analyst consensus estimate of $270.38 million.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s shares rose by 1.97% to close at $184.76. The intraday high and low were $187.56 and $182.2, respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $299.29. The company has reportedly laid off more employees over the weekend.

