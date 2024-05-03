Peter Schiff Highlights Pandemic Darling Stock's 98.5% Decline To Make A Point About Mispriced Gold Mining Stocks: 'Same Situation Exists Today'

Loading... Loading...

Renowned economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff used the drastic plunge in Peloton Interactive Inc PTON stock to illustrate his theory on the mispricing of gold mining stocks.

What Happened: Schiff highlights the staggering 98.5% decline in Peloton’s stock, which reached a record low of $2.70. He emphasized how this situation mirrors the current state of gold mining stocks, but in reverse.

“#Peloton stock is down another 13% today, hitting another record low of $2.70. During the pandemic shares traded as high as $171. That’s a decline of 98.5%. This shows how badly stocks can be mispriced. The same situation exists today with #gold mining stocks, only in reverse,” Schiff wrote on X.

Schiff’s commentary highlighted the drastic decline in Peloton stock, shedding light on the potential for mispricing in the market. This phenomenon is evident in the gold mining sector, albeit in reverse.

Schiff’s commentary comes as gold mining stocks exhibit varied performance. Barrick Gold Corp GOLD is currently trading at $16.55, marking a 7.44% decline year to date. US Goldmining Inc USGO is trading at $6.09, experiencing a 17.37% decrease year to date. SSR Mining Inc SSRM is priced at $5.40, reflecting a 49.30% decrease year to date. Conversely, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is trading at $6.55, indicating a 10.64% increase year to date, while Newmont Corporation NEM is at $41.05, showing a modest 0.34% uptick year to date.

Why It Matters: Schiff’s remarks come in the wake of a series of events that have impacted the financial markets. Earlier in April, Schiff’s firm, Schiff Gold, suggested that gold could rally even higher due to its increasing use in technology, a trend that may not be fully appreciated by the market.

At the same time, Schiff has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies, challenging the predictions of a $100,000 Bitcoin price and suggesting that crypto-linked stocks are languishing in a bear market despite Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD price movements.

Meanwhile, the global economy has been showing signs of resilience, with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development revising its 2024 growth forecast upwards, indicating a potential escape from a stagflationary rut. This could have implications for the broader market, including the gold mining sectors.

Amid these developments, Schiff’s comments on the mispricing of gold mining stocks and the Peloton stock’s dramatic decline serve as a reminder of the potential risks and opportunities in the current market environment.

