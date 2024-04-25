Loading... Loading...

Thursday saw a decrease in major U.S. indices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing the session down by nearly 1% at 38,085.80. Similarly, the S&P 500 dropped by almost 0.5% to 5,048.42, while the Nasdaq experienced a decline of 0.6% to 15,611.76.

Despite the overall market downturn, certain stocks managed to capture the attention of retail traders and investors. Here are the top five trending stocks of the day:

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL ended the day with a 1.97% decrease, closing at $156. The stock’s intraday high was $156.49, and it hit a low of $150.87. The 52-week high and low are $160.22 and $102.63, respectively. The company’s Class C shares GOOG ended the day nearly 2% lower at $157.95. Alphabet reported a 15% year-over-year increase in its first-quarter revenue to $80.54 billion, beating the consensus estimate. The company also announced a $70B buyback and its first-ever dividend.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT saw a 2.45% decrease, closing at $399.04. The stock’s intraday high was $399.89, and it hit a low of $388.03. The 52-week high and low are $430.82 and $292.73, respectively. Microsoft reported a 17% year-over-year increase to $61.9 billion in its third-quarter revenue, beating the consensus estimate.

Intel Corporation INTC closed the day with a 1.77% increase, at $35.11. The stock’s intraday high was $35.3, and it hit a low of $34.5. The 52-week high and low are $51.28 and $26.86, respectively. Intel reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued earnings guidance below estimates. Quarterly sales came in at $12.7 billion missing the consensus estimate of $12.78. billion by 0.44%.

Roku, Inc. ROKU saw a 1.58% increase, closing at $62.81. The stock’s intraday high was $63.21, and it hit a low of $59.66. The 52-week high and low are $108.84 and $51.62, respectively. According to the company’s first-quarter numbers, Roku reported losses of 35 cents per share beating the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents and provided upbeat guidance.

Tesla Inc. TSLA ended the day with a 4.97% increase, closing at $170.18. The stock’s intraday high was $170.88, and it hit a low of $158.36. The 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8, respectively. Billionaire investor Ron Baron believes Tesla stock is ready to rip higher from current levels.

