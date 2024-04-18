Facebook-Parent Meta Debuts New Features In Meta AI: Real-Time Image Creation And More

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms, Inc. META announced new features in its Meta AI assistant Thursday, including expanded availability and real-time image creation capabilities.

The Details:

Meta announced an update to Meta AI's Imagine feature which allows users to create images from text in real-time.

"You'll see an image appear as you start typing — and it'll change with every few letters typed, so you can watch as Meta AI brings your vision to life," Meta described.

The real-time image creation feature began to roll out Thursday in beta on WhatsApp and the Meta AI web experience in the US.

The company unveiled its Meta AI web version, meta.ai, Thursday. The site allows users to access Meta's AI assistant directly on the web in addition to its existing integrations across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Meta also announced the roll-out of Meta AI in English to more than a dozen countries outside of the US, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore and South Africa.

