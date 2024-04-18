'Everybody Wants Boeing To Succeed:' GOP Senator Stresses 'Safety In The Skies' Post Whistleblower Testimony

Loading... Loading...

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R- Wis.) emphasized the critical need for Boeing Co. BA to succeed, following a whistleblower’s alarming revelations.

What Happened: During CNBC’s “Last Call” on Wednesday, Johnson expressed solidarity with the aerospace giant, underscoring the importance of safety in aviation.

"Everybody wants Boeing to succeed. We have to have Boeing succeed. We want safety in the skies," Johnson said.

He also stressed the importance of carefully presenting the information the whistleblower shares and not scaring the public. All the information needs to be fully vetted while Boeing needs to improve its “quality goals.”

Why It Matters: The commentary came in response to an interview where a Boeing engineer advocated for the grounding of all 787 Dreamliners. This engineer, identified as Sam Salehpour, is poised to present his testimony before Congress.

Boeing’s challenges are not limited to safety concerns. As the company prepares to report its Q1 earnings in eight days, investors are keenly awaiting the appointment of a new CEO, as highlighted by an analyst note from RBC Capital Market. The aerospace company’s stock has fallen 32% year-to-date, adding to investor anxiety.

Despite the turbulence in its airplane segment, Boeing may find a silver lining in its space endeavors. A potential Boeing deal with NASA and Starliner project to offset the airplane segment’s weaknesses.

On Wednesday, Boeing’s stock closed at $170.21, a slight decrease of 0.21% from the previous close. The stock had a high of $170.85 and a low of $168.1215 during the day’s trading.

