Uber Empowers Women Passengers With Enhanced Safety Features Amid Rising Concerns

Loading... Loading...

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company introduced safety preferences, making it easier to maximize in-app safety features, especially at night.

Almost 53% of women reported feeling unsafe at night, even when walking alone within a mile of their home, the company said in a statement.

To address the issue, Uber launched a ‘one-stop destination’ in the app to tailor their safety preferences.

Under the development, users can choose up to four safety features to automatically turn on based on time or location (for all trips, trips after 9 pm, or even every time you leave a bar or restaurant).

These safety preferences are effective immediately across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America and will be expanding to more countries in the coming weeks, the company said.

Uber has long faced criticism for its handling of numerous reported assaults by drivers, with concerns spanning from lax background checks to insufficient safety training.

In 2022, Uber disclosed a decline in severe sexual assault reports in the U.S., with approximately 3,800 cases in 2019-2020, down from nearly 6,000 in the preceding two years, Reuters reported.

Price Action: UBER shares are trading lower by 1.05% to $74.35 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock