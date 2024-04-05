eXp Realty Names Leo Pareja As New CEO

Loading... Loading...

eXp World Holdings, Inc EXPI core subsidiary eXp Realty has appointed Leo Pareja as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Pareja will succeed Glenn Sanford, who will remain as Founder, Chairman, and CEO of eXp World Holdings.

In his previous post as Chief Strategy Officer, Pareja played an important role in solidifying eXp Realty’s standing in the competitive real estate marketplace.

“Leo’s innovative and recognized industry leadership has elevated our agent-value proposition by reshaping referrals and lead-generation,” said Glenn Sanford.

Pareja joined eXp Realty in 2022 and has over two decades of real estate experience.

Price Action: EXPI shares are trading lower by 4.79% at $10.15 on the last check Friday.

Photo: Lukas from Pixabay