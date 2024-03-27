Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, key U.S. benchmarks ended lower as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.08% to 39,282.33, the S&P 500 fell by 0.28% to 5,203.58, and the Nasdaq, dominated by tech stocks, declined by 0.19% to 16,315.70.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

The stock surged by 16.10% to close at $57.99 after the company successfully completed its business combination with Digital World and began trading on the Nasdaq. The majority of votes cast at its shareholder meeting were in favor of approving the business combination.

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

Robinhood’s stock rose by 1.05% to close at $19.28. The company announced a livestream event with co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, teasing “exciting updates.” Tenev unveiled the company’s Gold Card during its inaugural keynote event, offering perks such as a 1% boost on Gold deposits and a revamped app reminiscent of Steve Jobs’ iconic iPhone announcement.

GameStop Corp GME

GameStop’s stock increased by 2.51% to close at $15.50. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report was a major focus for investors. The company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $1.794 billion, a decline from the previous year, missing Street estimates. Earnings per share were 22 cents, below the expected 29 cents.

Carnival Corp CCL

Carnival’s stock dipped by 0.47% to close at $17.03. Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken initiated coverage on the shares with a Buy rating and a price target of $21, citing the company’s fleet optimization during the COVID shutdown as a potential driver for explosive earnings growth.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 2.92% to close at $177.67. The company was in the spotlight as top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on the electric vehicle maker.

