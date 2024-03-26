What's Going On With Robinhood Markets Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock is in the spotlight Tuesday after the company scheduled a livestream event with co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev.

What To Know: Robinhood announced Tuesday morning on X that it will hold its first-ever “Robinhood Presents” livestream called “The New Gold Standard” Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The company teased “exciting updates” from Tenev in the post, but did not provide further information on what to expect.

“The New Gold Standard arrives tonight,” Robinhood said.

The news comes less than a week after co-founder and chief creative officer Baiju Bhatt stepped down from his role at the company to pursue other entrepreneurial interests.

Robinhood stock is up more than 50% since the start of the year and it’s up nearly 20% over just the last month.

Robinhood reported monthly metrics for February about two weeks ago, showing that total funded customers grew to 23.6 million at the end of the month, up approximately 130,000 from January. Total assets under custody were up about 16% from January.

Robinhood also said that trading volumes in February were higher across all asset classes relative to January. Equity notional trading volumes were $80.9 billion, up 36%. Options contracts traded were 119.1 million, up 12%, and crypto notional trading volumes were $6.5 billion, up 10%.

Robinhood is not due to report quarterly earnings again until early May. Analysts currently expect the company to report earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $525.432 million, according to Benzinga Pro.



HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were slightly up 0.88% at $19.24 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

