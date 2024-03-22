Why Cutera Shares Are Diving Today

Cutera, Inc. CUTR shares are trading lower on Friday.
Yesterday, the company released fourth-quarter results. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $(1.36), wider than then the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 94 cents.
Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $49.5 million, beating the street view of $47.47 million.
Quarterly revenue related to capital equipment systems declined 32%, while recurring sources of revenue declined 16%. AviClear revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.9 million.
Non-GAAP gross profit was $9.9 million, lower than $40.0 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 20%, significantly lower than 59.4% a year ago.
Margins were drastically affected by a non-cash expense related to excess and obsolete inventory.
Cash and marketable securities were $143.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
Cutera expects 2024 annual revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million (estimate: $168.26 million).
Price Action: CUTR shares are trading lower by 28.2% to $1.65 on the last check Friday.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.