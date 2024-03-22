TotalEnergies Revitalizes Danish North Sea Operations: Tyra Hub Production Restarted

Loading... Loading...

TotalEnergies SE TTE disclosed the restart of the Tyra hub in the Danish North Sea after completing a redevelopment project for this hub.

The Tyra hub is expected to produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day at a plateau.

TotalEnergies operates the Tyra field on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between TotalEnergies (43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%), and Nordsøfonden (20%).

Nicolas Terraz President, Exploration & Production, said, “The success of this major redevelopment project owes a lot to the commitment of our teams, our partners and our contractors. The new Tyra leverages state-of-the-art digital solutions and technological innovations to produce more efficiently and with 30% lower greenhouse gas emissions than the former facilities. Importantly, the resumption of gas production from Tyra improves Europe’s security of supply.”

Tyra was discovered in 1968 by Maersk Oil, which is located 225 kilometers west of the coast of Esbjerg.

This week, TotalEnergies disclosed that it has reached over 1.5 GW of renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with 600+ industrial and commercial clients globally.

