TotalEnergies' Texas Refinery Leak Shuts Down Key Units: Report

TotalEnergies SE‘s TTE coker and small crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Port Arthur, Texas refinery was reportedly shut down due to a leak on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC).

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU and 60,000-bpd coker are expected to be shut for one to two days, while a clamp is fabricated to fix the leak on the 76,000-bpd FCC, Reuters reported.

The company shut down the FCC for a three-month overhaul that ended in late November.

The report noted the company struggled to resume full production until a plantwide power outage hit it on January 16, and the refinery returned to normal production by February 21 following the blackout.

Last week, TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy secured interests in Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa from Africa Oil SA, with the company holding a 33% participating interest in Block 3B/4B and assuming operatorship and QatarEnergy will have a 24% interest.

Price Action: TTE shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $66.26 on the last check Tuesday.