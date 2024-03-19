Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, major U.S. indices closed on a positive note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 0.8% to reach 39,110.76, while the S&P 500 saw a gain of 0.56% to hit 5,178.51. Additionally, the tech-centric Nasdaq experienced a 0.39% increase, reaching 16,166.79 within the 24-hour timeframe.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG

Closing up 0.87% at $2,797.56, Chipotle announced its first-ever stock split, leading to a significant surge in its stock price. The company’s board approved a 50:1 split of common shares, which will be one of the most substantial stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM

JPMorgan Chase closed up 0.59% at $193.79. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase revealed 19 unusual trades, with 36% of traders bullish and 63% bearish. Big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $200.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT

Planet Fitness shares fell by 5.44% to $56.46 amid growing concerns and controversy surrounding the gym's inclusive policies. Calls for boycotts have increased, reminiscent of the backlash against Bud Light for its marketing decisions.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

Coinbase shares dropped 3.96% to $230.12 amid a pullback in the price of Bitcoin. The stock is up more than 25% year-to-date, but Bitcoin has pulled back from all-time highs in recent days, trading at $62,610.72 at the time of publication.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares fell by 1.43% to $171.32 after the company announced a price increase for the Model Y. Tesla intends to raise prices for its Model Y electric SUV in the U.S. by $1,000 starting April 1, impacting the EV giant’s stock.

