Major U.S. indices ended in the green on Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.2% to 38,790.43 and the S&P 500 rising 0.6% to 5,149.42. The Nasdaq was up 0.8% at 16,103.45 at the end of the day.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC

The stock of DWAC plummeted by as much as 8.74% to $35.58 today, hitting a 7-week low. This occurred as Trump’s attempts to secure a bond to cover a $454 million judgment in a New York civil fraud case were rejected by 30 surety companies, bringing him closer to the potential seizure of his properties.

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock rose by 0.70% to $884.55 today. The company’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event, dubbed as the "AI Woodstock" by Bank of America analysts, has been a major catalyst for the surge in AI-related stocks.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Micron Technology’s shares traded higher today after multiple analysts lifted price targets on the stock ahead of earnings. The stock rose by 0.57% to $93.78.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE

StoneCo’s shares fell after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Despite a growth of 20.1% year-over-year, the company’s quarterly sales of R$3.25 billion ($171.6 million) missed the R$3.42 billion estimate. The stock fell by 0.98% to $17.47.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares traded higher today after the company announced it would increase Model Y prices in several countries. The stock rose by 6.31% to $173.88.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

