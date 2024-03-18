China Witnesses Strongest Industrial Growth In 2 Years Amid Economic Uncertainty, But Retail Lags Behind

Loading... Loading...

The Chinese economy has shown remarkable resilience, with a significant factory output and investment surge. This robust performance has raised questions about the necessity of further stimulus measures.

What Happened: The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 7% increase in industrial output for January-February, the fastest in two years, Bloomberg reported. Fixed-asset investment also saw a 4.2% growth, the highest since April. Retail sales, however, only rose by 5.5%, which aligns with projections.

Economists are now questioning whether these strong figures will prompt policymakers to delay additional stimulus measures, particularly those aimed at boosting consumer demand.

"It's a still patchy picture — the growth in private investment was marginal and consumption slowed and undershot expectations. The bottom line — the recovery is fragile and requires more policy support," said Bloomberg economists Chang Shu and Eric Zhu.

Michelle Lam, a Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA, suggested that the current recovery might dissuade policymakers from implementing additional measures. She believes a significant slowdown would be necessary to shift the focus to stimulating household income and spending.

"Better-than-expected Jan-Feb data conceals hidden risks. The government still needs to ramp up policy support and focus on additional tools to stabilize housing demand," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong.

Despite the positive data, there are still concerns about the economy. The urban jobless rate has risen to 5.3%, reflecting a challenging labor market that is impacting domestic demand. The property sector, a significant economic driver, has also declined, with investment falling by 9% and housing sales by 33%.

Why It Matters: The recent surge in China’s economy comes amid a period of economic uncertainty in the region. While some experts see the current low valuation of Chinese stocks as an attractive investment opportunity, others, like Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani of Goldman Sachs, have warned against investing in China due to unclear policy and economic data.

Despite the positive economic data, some experts, such as Mohamed El-Erian, have advised treating China as a short-term speculation rather than a long-term bet due to the country’s uncertain economic future.

Given the recent economic performance, it remains to be seen how the Chinese government will navigate its economic policies and whether additional stimulus measures will be necessary to sustain growth.

