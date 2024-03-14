Chinese Stocks Are 'A Risk Worth Taking,' Says Asset Manager Amid Economic Uncertainty: '...Trading At The Cheapest They've Ever Been'

Asset manager Jason Hsu has suggested that the current low valuation of Chinese stocks presents an attractive investment opportunity.
What Happened: Hsu, who serves as the chairman and chief investment officer of Rayliant Global Advisors, believes that the current low valuation of Chinese stocks is a unique opportunity for investors. He emphasized that despite the risks associated with the Chinese market, the current low prices make it a risk worth taking, reported CNBC on Monday.
"Chinese stocks are trading at the cheapest they've ever been. They offer such a big discount and are certainly good investments within a portfolio. There is a risk with China — with how the economy will take form — but with stocks being so cheap, it is a risk worth taking," Hsu said.
Hsu suggested that investors allocate approximately 7% to 8% of their portfolio to Chinese stocks, with the remaining funds being distributed among U.S. stocks (60%), developed markets like Japan (20%), and other emerging markets (12%).
See Also: Tesla Rivals In China Are Tempting Buyers With In-Car Beds, Kitchens And Drones Amid EV Industry Slowdown
He also identified two specific stocks that he believes are worth considering. The first is the state-owned food and beverage company Kweichow Moutai, which he views as a good short-term play due to its “great growth story” and “a lot of brand premium.” The second is the electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, which Hsu sees as a promising long-term investment.
Why It Matters: The Chinese market has been a topic of much discussion due to its recent economic uncertainty. A prominent strategist recently stated that the valuation of Chinese stocks is “way too low,” advising investors to cautiously consider re-entering the Chinese market. This revelation comes amid a period of economic uncertainty in China.
However, other experts have warned against viewing China as a long-term investment. Top economist Mohamed El-Erian has advised treating China as a short-term speculation, not a long-term bet, due to the country’s uncertain economic future.
Read Next: Artificial Intelligence: A New Battlefield For US-China Supremacy
Image Via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.