Jim Cramer Pumped Up About Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's GTC 2024 Speech : 'When Our Modern-Day DaVinci Speaks, I Listen'

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” is gearing up to hear NVIDIA Corp NVDA CEO Jensen Huang speak at the company’s annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) this week.

What Happened: Cramer expressed his anticipation for Huang’s speech at the GTC, which is set to take place on Monday. The event is expected to be a “transformative moment in artificial intelligence,” as per the conference’s website, Cramer wrote in an article on CNBC.

“I'd say centuries but that might be a tad hyperbolic. He's amazing,” Cramer wrote, referring to Huang as a “self-effacing genius” and “DaVinci.”

He also noted that the speech could potentially impact Nvidia’s stock, which has seen a 77% surge year-to-date after more than tripling in 2023.

See Also: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Burn Rate Defies Market Action With 933% Surge, Daily Active Addresses Spike

Despite the stock’s impressive performance, Cramer believes that Huang deserves a day to “trace out a vision without a per share attached to it.”

“Jensen is not the predictions sort of guy, but he's about big think as anyone who walks on this planet, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and I think he wants to stress sovereign AI, health care, and the planet — maybe even in that order,” Cramer wrote.

Why It Matters: Nvidia’s stock has been on a record-breaking run, closing higher for a record ten straight weeks. The company’s GTC 2024 is expected to further boost the stock, with Huang’s keynote anticipated to explore the AI advances shaping the future.

Analysts have also been bullish about Nvidia’s AI revolution, with Wedbush’s Daniel Ives comparing it to “10 PM in a party that goes to 4:30 AM.” The company’s rival, Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, has also been making strides, with KeyBanc analyst John Vinh predicting potential market leadership for AMD in cloud expansion.

Despite the excitement surrounding Nvidia, its supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM has also been under scrutiny, with its AI revenue growth in focus amid an overbought market.

Read Next: Crypto Carnage: Bitcoin’s Slide Below $69,000 Triggers Massive $700 Million Liquidation

Jim Cramer | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.