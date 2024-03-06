Energy Giants Dive Deeper: TotalEnergies & QatarEnergy Team Up to Explore South African Waters

Loading... Loading...

TotalEnergies TTE and partner QatarEnergy penned a deal with Africa Oil South Africa to acquire participating interests in Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa.

Block 3B/4B, based within the prolific Orange basin, covers an area of 17,581 km and is adjacent to the DWOB license operated by TotalEnergies (50%) alongside QatarEnergy (30%) and Sezigyn (20%).

Post-deal completion, TotalEnergies will hold a 33% participating stake in Block 3B/4B and assume operatorship, while QatarEnergy will have a 24% interest.

The remaining interests in the asset will be held by existing license holders, Africa Oil SA (17%), Ricocure (19.75%) and Azinam (6.25%).

The transaction is subject to final approvals from relevant authorities.

“Following the Venus success in Namibia, TotalEnergies is continuing to progress its Exploration effort in the Orange Basin, by entering this promising exploration license in South Africa", said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice-President Exploration of TotalEnergies.

This week, TotalEnergies collaborated with Bapco Energies to optimize Sitra refinery, boosting petroleum product trading capabilities.

