American Airlines Shares Are Declining Today: What's Going On?

American Airlines Group AAL shares are trading lower Today. The company disclosed that it is ordering aircraft from The Boeing Company BA, Airbus SE EADSY, and Embraer S.A. ERJ.

Also, the company chalked out forecasts for 2024 through 2026 and beyond.

In particular, American Airlines ordered 260 new aircraft, comprising 85 Airbus A321neo, 85 Boeing 737 MAX 10, and 90 Embraer E175 aircraft. The orders also include options and purchase rights for an additional 193 aircraft.

As part of the Boeing order, American has upgauged 30 existing 737 MAX 8 orders to 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

The orders are a part of American Airlines’ continued investment to expand premium seats across its narrowbody and regional fleets.

Apart from this, American Airlines stated it expects adjusted EBITDAR margin of ~14% in FY24, ~14%–16% in FY25 and ~15%–18% in FY26 and beyond.

Also, the company projects a free cash flow of ~$2 billion in FY24, over $2 billion in FY25, and more than $3 billion in FY26 and beyond.

The company will host its 2024 Investor Day at 1 p.m. ET today in New York to provide a detailed strategy for long-term growth and value creation.

Price Action: AAL shares are down 3.54% at $15.11 on the last check Monday.

