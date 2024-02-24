'The Architect' Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett Honors Charlie Munger In Emotional Annual Letter

Loading... Loading...

In a touching tribute to his longtime friend and business partner, Warren Buffett, the renowned investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK, expressed deep gratitude for his longtime friend and partner, the late Charlie Munger, whom Buffett called the “architect” behind the success of the conglomerate in his annual letter to shareholders.

Munger, who passed away on Nov. 28, just shy of his 100th birthday, played a pivotal role in shaping Berkshire’s trajectory over several decades, Buffet wrote.

Buffett likened their relationship to that of an older brother and a loving father, emphasizing Munger’s unwavering support and willingness to let Buffett take the reins, even in the face of mistakes.

“In a way his relationship with me was part older brother, part loving father,” Buffet wrote in a heartfelt note.

Buffett reminisced about his first encounter with Munger in 1959, highlighting Munger’s later pivotal advice in 1965.

Despite not having any personal investment in the small partnership managed by Buffett at the time, Munger selflessly offered strategic counsel, advising Buffett to focus on acquiring businesses at fair prices instead of chasing bargains.

“Charlie never sought to take credit for his role as creator but instead let me take the bows and receive the accolades,” Buffet added.

Buffett acknowledged Munger’s role as the guiding force behind Berkshire’s success, referring to himself as the “general contractor” implementing Munger’s vision.

“Though I have long been in charge of the construction crew; Charlie should forever be credited with being the architect,” Buffet said.

In addition to paying tribute to Charlie Munger, Buffett, offered sage advice to investors during his recent remarks by cautioning against heeding the advice of Wall Street pundits and financial advisors these days.

Berkshire Hathaway registered a solid increase in fourth-quarter operating earnings, driven by strength in its insurance businesses, both in underwriting and investment income.The Omaha-based company’s quarterly operating earnings of $8.48 billion rose 28% from $6.63 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year of 2023, operating earnings increased to $37.350 billion, up 21.06% from $30.853 billion in the prior year.

