Why Children's Place Shares Are Slumping Today

Loading... Loading...

Children’s Place, Inc. PLCE shares are diving on Friday.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter net sales to be roughly $454 million to $456 million, versus its prior guidance of $460 million to $465 million and below the estimate of $462.88 million.

Adjusted operating loss for the quarter is expected at (9.0%) to (8.0%) of net sales, contrasting with prior guidance of 2% to 3% of adjusted operating margin.

The company projects to end the year in a clean inventory position, with inventory expected to be down 16% to 20% versus the prior year.

As of February 3, 2024, total liquidity is expected to be approximately $45 million (including approximately $13 million of cash and cash equivalents).

Total indebtedness is expected to decrease by more than $100 million versus the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and, as of February 3, 2024, is expected to be approximately $277 million as compared to $408 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company ended the third quarter of 2023 with 591 stores and square footage of 2.8 million, a decrease of 9% compared to the prior year, it said in a press release dated November 16.

Read Next: Nikola Rejects Dissident Nominees Amid Legal Battle With Former Chairman Trevor Milton – What’s Going On?

Price Action: PLCE shares are trading lower by 48% to $10.25 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons