Joby Aviation Moves Closer To Electric Air Taxi Service, Receives FAA Certification For Maintenance

Loading... Loading...

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY said on Thursday that it received its Part 145 Repair Station Certificate from the FAA.

The certificate qualifies the firm to perform select maintenance activities on aircraft, marking another key step to commercializing Joby’s electric air taxi service.

“Joby is believed to be the first eVTOL developer to receive a Part 145 Certificate from the FAA,” the company said in a press release.

The development also allows Joby to perform maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services on its eVTOL aircraft once it is certified for commercial operations.

Bonny Simi, President of Operation, said, “Receiving our Part 145 certificate from the FAA is an important step towards developing the needed maintenance, repair and overhaul services to support Joby’s commercial flight operations, as well as establishing career pipelines for people who want to become eVTOL aircraft technicians.”

The company said it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Price Action: JOBY shares closed lower by 3.42% to $5.65 on Wednesday.

Photo via Company