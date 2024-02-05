Cybertruck Aero Wheel Cover Deliveries Reportedly Halted By Tesla Amid Sidewall Wear Concerns

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of a potential redesign, Tesla Inc TSLA has reportedly halted the inclusion of aero wheel covers in deliveries of its 2024 Cybertruck. The decision follows reports of the covers causing tire sidewall wear.

What Happened: The aero wheel covers, designed to extend the Cybertruck’s range, have led to significant wear on the tires’ sidewalls. These custom tires, created by Goodyear specifically for the Cybertruck, have specialized sidewalls intended to align with the aero covers, InsideEVs reported on Saturday.

The covers, composed of hard plastic with softer, rubber ends, were designed not to touch the tire during normal driving conditions. However, the vehicle’s weight causes the tire to morph and come into contact with the covers’ rubber ends, resulting in early wear.

Consequently, Tesla has decided to suspend the inclusion of these aero wheel covers with new Cybertruck deliveries, potentially until a redesign is implemented.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first issue concerning the Cybertruck’s aero wheel covers. A video surfaced showing a Cybertruck’s aero wheel cap detaching on the freeway, narrowly missing another vehicle. This incident raised safety concerns related to the removable nature of these caps.

Furthermore, Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, announced in January that the company was working on improvements to the Cybertruck to significantly reduce its turning radius. The suspension of the aero wheel covers may be a part of these ongoing improvements aimed at enhancing the vehicle’s performance and safety.

