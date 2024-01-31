Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. indices flashed red on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates between 5.25% and 5.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8% lower at 38,150.30 for the day, while the S&P 500 fell 1.6% lower at 4,845.65. The Nasdaq ended Wednesday down 2.23% at 15,164.01.

Paramount Global PARA

Paramount Global’s stock closed at 6.65%, reaching a price of $14.59. The stock fluctuated between an intraday high of $15.7 and a low of $14.57, with a 52-week range of $25.93 to $10.51. Media mogul Byron Allen has reportedly made a $14.3 billion offer to acquire the entire outstanding shares of Paramount Global.

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM

Qualcomm Incorporated saw its stock rise by 1.73%, closing at $148.51. The stock hit an intraday high of $150.16 and a low of $144.34, with a 52-week range of $157.98 to $101.47. Qualcomm reported a strong first quarter with a revenue of $9.94 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

Luckin Coffee Inc. LKNCY

Luckin Coffee’s stock experienced a decline of 6.18%, closing at $20.65. The stock’s intraday high was $21.92, and the low was $20.63, with a 52-week range of $38.88 to $17.77. Luckin is planning a strong comeback with plans for expansion into Southeast Asia.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. NYCB

New York Community Bancorp’s stock plummeted by 37.67%, closing at $6.47. The stock’s intraday high and low were $7.18 and $5.58 respectively, with a 52-week range of $14.22 to $5.58. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $740 million, missing the consensus estimate of $811.07 million.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell by 2.24%, closing at $187.29. The stock reached an intraday high of $193.97 and a low of $185.85, with a 52-week range of $299.29 to $152.37. Delaware Chancery Court struck down CEO Elon Musk’s $55 billion compensation plan ushering in a heightened period of uncertainty for the electric auto maker amid a challenging time.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.