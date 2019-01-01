QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
18K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.66 - 17.79
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
253.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 1:13PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 11:31PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Luckin Coffee Inc is a China based company engaged in operation of coffee stores. It sources its Arabica coffee beans from various suppliers and engage World Barista Champion teams to design its coffee recipes. The company also has partnered with suppliers for other products such as juices and light meals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Luckin Coffee Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luckin Coffee (OTCPK: LKNCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luckin Coffee's (LKNCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luckin Coffee.

Q

What is the target price for Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luckin Coffee

Q

Current Stock Price for Luckin Coffee (LKNCY)?

A

The stock price for Luckin Coffee (OTCPK: LKNCY) is $12.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luckin Coffee.

Q

When is Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) reporting earnings?

A

Luckin Coffee does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luckin Coffee.

Q

What sector and industry does Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) operate in?

A

Luckin Coffee is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.