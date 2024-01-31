Ford Revs Up EV Convenience: Offers Free Tesla Charger Adapters For Eligible Mustang MachE, F150 Lightning Owners

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said today that eligible Ford EV customers will soon be able to reserve a complimentary fast charging adapter of Tesla, Inc. TSLA Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada.

Last year, Ford announced that its EV customers would attain access to Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada beginning in Spring 2024.

“I’m pleased to confirm that eligible Mustang MachE & F150 Lightning owners in the U.S. + Canada can reserve a complimentary adapter starting soon,” Farley said in a post in X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ford will start to transition to the NACS charge port from 2025, removing the need for an adapter for direct access to Tesla Superchargers.

“This is our way of saying thank you! We want to make charging more convenient for our Ford EV owners, so we’re excited to add Tesla chargers and will continue growing our BlueOval Charge Network,” Farley added.

Yesterday, Ford said that water purification company Ecolab Inc. ECL will buy over 1,000 F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles from the company.

Earlier this month, the auto behemoth was in the headlines for reportedly recalling 2.24 million older Explorer sport utility vehicles globally because trim retention clips may not be properly engaged.

Covering model years 2011 through 2019, a recall has been issued for 1.89 million SUVs in the U.S.

Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 1.1% to $11.90 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Company