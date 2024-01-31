Ford To Deliver Over 1,000 F-150 Lightning And Mustang Mach-E Cars To Power Ecolab's Clean Driving Initiatives

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Co F said on Tuesday that water purification company Ecolab will buy over 1,000 F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles from the company.

What Happened: Ford’s electric truck and SUV will be deployed in Ecolab’s sales and service vehicle fleet in California, the company said in a statement. This is not the first time that the two companies have come together.

“Ford and Ecolab have worked closely for almost 100 years, from water conservation at Ford now to electrification at Ecolab,” Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said.

Ecolab currently operates over 10,000 light-duty vehicles in its North American fleet, of which a whopping 95% are Ford vehicles. In the past decade alone, the company purchased over 31,000 Ford vehicles.

Why It Matters: The collaboration with Ford on EVs is part of Ecolab’s target of achieving a completely electric North American fleet by 2030. By switching to electric vehicles, the company expects to lower overall costs and make savings of about $1,400 in fuel per vehicle each year.

In 2023, Ford sold 40,771 Mustang Mach-EV SUVs and 24,165 F-150 Lightning trucks. The Lightning was the best-selling electric truck in America last year, witnessing a year-on-year sales growth of 54.7%.

