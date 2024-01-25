Loading... Loading...

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company, during the PayPal First Look keynote event, said it is piloting and bringing six new innovations to market this year to transform commerce through artificial intelligence (AI) driven personalization for merchants and consumers.

PayPal unveiled reimagined checkout and guest checkout experiences, a new advanced offers platform for merchants, and a new consumer app to earn cash back and give customers more reasons to shop with PayPal.

The company also announced Venmo’s enhanced business profiles so small businesses can find and engage new customers and grow their businesses.

With digital commerce expected to exceed $6 trillion in 2024, merchants need new, advanced ways to speed consumers through checkout, per the company.

The company’s CashPass solution gives customers access to hundreds of personalized cash-back offers from top brands in the U.S. A user will need to tap on the offer, shop at that business, and check out with PayPal.

These new experiences, coupled with multiple other solutions, will begin rolling out in the U.S. throughout 2024.

Alex Chriss, President and CEO, said, “With nearly 400 million consumer accounts and 35 million merchant accounts, PayPal handles transactions for about a quarter of the world’s e-commerce transactions each year, but more importantly, shoppers trust PayPal to power their payments.”

Price Action: PYPL shares are trading lower by 3.82% to $60.62 on the last check Thursday.

