Airbus Delivers Record 735 Commercial Aircraft In 2023, Outperforming Boeing

Airbus SE EADSY EADSF said it delivered 735 commercial aircraft in 2023, an 11% increase on 2022.

In 2023, Airbus registered 2,319 gross orders (2,094 net), including 1,835 A320 Family and 300 A350 Family aircraft, according to a statement from the company yesterday.

Meanwhile, shares of Boeing Company BA have been diving since the Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK incident. Boeing delivered 528 aircraft last year and secured 1,314 net new orders in 2023.

“We originally anticipated aviation to recover sometime in the 2023-2025 timeframe, but what we saw in 2023 was, alongside the single-aisle market, widebody return much sooner than expected, and with vigour,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus’ newly appointed CEO, Commercial Aircraft.

Airbus recently clinched a firm order from Taiwan’s EVA Air for 18 long-range A350-1000s and 15 single-aisle A321neo.

The European plane manufacturer disclosed today that Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has agreed to purchase twenty A350-1000s, with options for twenty additional widebody aircraft.

Price Action: EADSY shares traded higher by 2.36% to $40.78 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Company