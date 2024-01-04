Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock markets gave a mixed picture on Thursday with the Dow Jones inching up 0.03% to 37,440.34. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.34% and 0.56% to 4,688.68 and 14,510.30 respectively.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

QuantumScape Corp QS

QuantumScape Corp QS shares surged by 46.1% following a positive update on battery testing capabilities from a Volkswagen subsidiary. PowerCo’s endurance test of QuantumScape’s solid-state cells showed promising results, suggesting potential for electric vehicles with long ranges and quick charging capabilities.

Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON

Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON saw its shares rise by 22.5% as it announced a strategic alliance with TikTok. This partnership aims to reshape Peloton’s brand identity and expand its customer reach, focusing on a younger audience through the "#TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton" fitness hub.

Eli Lilly and Co LLY

Eli Lilly and Co LLY experienced a slight decline of 1.16% in its shares. The company announced the launch of LillyDirect, a new website offering home delivery options for weight loss medicines, including the recently FDA-approved Zepbound for obesity treatment.

Loading... Loading...

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA reported a 9.80% drop in its shares. Despite a 10% increase in first quarter FY24 sales, the company faced a decrease in adjusted operating income and EPS. Walgreens also reduced its quarterly dividends by 48% to strengthen its balance sheet.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell slightly by 0.02%. Despite a 4% drop in the previous session, analysts remain optimistic about Tesla’s future, citing strong delivery numbers and potential growth from new models like the Cybertruck.

Stocks Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day's trading **with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.