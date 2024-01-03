Qiagen's Health Odyssey: Expanding In Riyadh And Partnering In Public Projects

Loading... Loading...

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN disclosed its expansion plan in the Middle East region.

The company plans to open its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in early 2024 to boost its regional commercial footprint.

Also, QGEN recently penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, handling various public health and infection control initiatives.

The MoU comprises setting up a localized data center by QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI) to support advanced bioinformatics within the country and assisting the Ministry in eliminating meningitis through its syndromic testing platform QIAstat-Dx.

The MoU also comprises developing a national latent TB screening program using QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus and implementing a prevention screening program for cervical cancer under the WHO elimination initiative by 2030.

Simona Grandits, Senior Director, Head of Sales and Marketing EEMEA at QIAGEN, said, "At QIAGEN, we believe that improving healthcare outcomes starts with a strong foundation of collaboration and innovation, and we are excited to play a crucial role in advancing health and well-being throughout the Middle East."

In addition, QIAGEN has been awarded a tender through its Commercial Partner Taiba Medserv LLC from the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate of Oman to provide the country with QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus tests for its nationwide tuberculosis (TB) screening program.

In October, QGEN reported Q3 net sales of $470 million at constant exchange rates (CER) for Q3 2023, above the outlook for at least $465 million CER, driven by 5% CER growth in the non-COVID-19 portfolio.

Price Action: QGEN shares closed higher by 0.51% at $43.65 on Tuesday.