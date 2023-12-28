Loading... Loading...

Networking solutions provider Actelis Networks, Inc ASNS bagged an order for management software license and services from a North American rail operator.

The contract, totaling $300,000, will provide software license and software support for three years and grant the customer access to the latest version of Actelis' MetaASSIST Element Management System (EMS), version 4.0.

Actelis technology is used by the rail industry to enable fast fiber-grade connectivity over long distances with any wireline medium, from legacy copper to new fiber.

The MetaASSIST software system enables remote management, monitoring, and configuration of Actelis' network switches.

L1 Topology View, a major addition in the new version, allows customers to view the network topology in an easy-to-understand graphical manner for easier monitoring and better decision-making.

"We are excited about the opportunity to inject our software platform with new features to help our customer strengthen its overall operations and add new levels of security to its network," said Chairman and CEO Tuvia Barlev.

Price Action: ASNS shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $1.11 on the last check Thursday.