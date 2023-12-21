Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks exhibited a positive trend on Thursday with the Dow rising 0.87% to 37,404.35. The S&P 500 rose 1.03% to 4,746.75 and Nasdaq gained 1.26% to 14,963.87 for the day.

Transitioning to individual stock performances, These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nike, Inc. NKE

Nike’s stock experienced a dip in after-hours falling 11.7%. The shoe manufacturer’s stock closed the regular session with a 0.91% increase at $122.53. The stock fluctuated between an intraday high of $123.3 and a low of $121.3, with a 52-week range of $131.31 to $88.66. Despite reporting quarterly earnings that surpassed analyst expectations, revenue fell short of estimates, leading to mixed reactions in the market. John Donahoe, President & CEO, emphasized the company’s focus on innovation and growth in response to these results.

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA

Marathon Digital Holdings saw a significant surge, closing at $24.78, a 12.13% increase. The stock’s day ranged between $22.42 and $25.1, with a 52-week high of $25.10. This surge is attributed to the company’s aggressive expansion in mining sites, leading to a substantial increase in capacity and optimistic market sentiment towards Bitcoin BTC/USD and the broader crypto industry.

Mullen Automotive Inc. MULN

Mullen Automotive’s stock skyrocketed by 78.13%, closing at $14.25. The stock hit an intraday high of $18.7 and a low of $6.95, with a 52-week range of $107.45 to $0.12. The company’s recent announcement of delivering additional Class 3 vehicles and receiving CARB certification for the Mullen ONE significantly boosted investor confidence.

Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT

Loading... Loading...

Riot Platforms saw a modest increase of 1.82%, closing at $16.75. The stock’s daily range was between $16.27 and $16.97, with a 52-week range of $20.65 to $3.25. The company, along with other Bitcoin miners, benefited from the rising price of Bitcoin and the general optimism in the crypto market.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock closed at $254.5, marking a 2.98% increase. The stock fluctuated between $248.55 and $254.8 during the day, with a 52-week range of $299.29 to $101.81. Despite facing scrutiny in Norway over potential safety flaws in its Model S and X vehicles, the stock showed resilience, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day's trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.