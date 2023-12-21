Cisco's Cybersecurity Coup: Plans To Buy Cloud-Native Networking And Security Startup Isovalent

Loading... Loading...

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO on Thursday said it plans to acquire privately held Isovalent, Inc., an open source cloud native networking and security company.

Together, Cisco and Isovalent will build leading-edge protection for every workload on every cloud.

The acquisition of Isovalent will build on the Cisco Security Cloud vision, an AI-driven, cloud-delivered, integrated security platform for organizations of any shape and size.

The Cisco Security Cloud enables customers to abstract security controls from multi-cloud infrastructure to provide advanced protection against emerging threats across any cloud, application, or workload.

Meanwhile, Isovalent's team is also a significant contributor to the open-source technology eBPF and has led the development of Cilium, the leading cloud-native solution for networking and security.

"Together with Isovalent, Cisco will build on the open source power of Cilium to create a truly unique multicloud security and networking capability to help customers simplify and accelerate their digital transformation journeys," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco.

The Isovalent team will join the Cisco Security Business Group once the acquisition is completed, which is expected in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Price Action: CSCO shares are trading lower by 0.69% to $49.46 on the last check Thursday.

