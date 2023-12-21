Honda Recalls Millions: Free Fuel Pump Replacement For 2.6M Vehicles In Safety Move

Loading... Loading...

Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC, a global automobile manufacturer, voluntarily recalls approximately 2.6 million 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. to replace their fuel pumps, for free.

The comany said the fuel pump impeller was improperly molded, resulting in low-density impellers. Over time, the impellers can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative.

If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, raising the risk of a crash or injury.

Meanwhile, Honda has not received any reports of crash or injury related to this issue.

Initial mailed notice of the recall to all owners will occur in early-Feb. 2024, with subsequent notifications to occur as parts become available.

Price Action: HMC shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $30.40 on Thursday.

