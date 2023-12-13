Apple, Adobe, Pfizer, Alibaba, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. indices were in the green on Wednesday with the Dow Jones rising 1.4% to 37,090.24, the S&P 500 gaining 1.37% to 4,707.09 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciating 1.38% to 14,733.96. On the same day, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a peak in interest rates and foresaw cuts in the coming year.

Transitioning to individual stocks, these are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple closed with a 1.67% increase at $197.96, fluctuating between $194.85 and $198.23, and compared to its 52-week range of $124.17 to $198.23. The tech giant faces an EU antitrust lawsuit over its App Store practices, a move that reflects the EU’s ongoing efforts to regulate big tech. Despite this, Apple’s stock neared its all-time highs, showing resilience in the face of regulatory challenges.

Adobe Inc. ADBE

Adobe’s stock dipped by 1.48%, closing at $624.26, with an intraday range of $618.03 to $633.89. The company’s Q4 earnings beat expectations, but its weak first-quarter FY24 revenue forecast led to a decline in its stock price. Despite strong performance in various business segments, investor concerns were evident in the after-hours trading session.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Pfizer experienced a significant drop of 6.72%, closing at $26.66. The stock’s performance ranged from a low of $25.76 to a high of $26.73, against a 52-week range of $25.76 to $54.93. The pharmaceutical giant’s lowered revenue forecast for FY24, including the impact of the Seagen acquisition, led to a negative market reaction, compounded by mixed results from a weight loss drug trial.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA

Alibaba saw a marginal increase of 0.10%, closing at $71.46. The stock’s daily movement was between $70.12 and $71.48, with a 52-week range of $70.08 to $121.3. Challenges such as leadership changes, restructuring difficulties, and regulatory pressures have impacted Alibaba’s performance, as evidenced by its year-to-date decline.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock closed up 0.96% at $239.29, with an intraday high of $240.3 and a low of $228.2. The electric vehicle maker’s year has been marked by a 71% gain, despite a recall affecting over 2 million vehicles for a software update. Analysts remain optimistic about Tesla’s future, particularly with advancements in full self-driving technology.

