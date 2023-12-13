Retail Giant Kroger's New Normal - Reportedly Plans Shift To More In-Office Workdays Starting Next February

Loading... Loading...

Kroger Co KR reportedly plans a shift back to more in-office workdays for its associates starting February next year.

The move marks a transition from the remote working model that gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer plans to have its associates in Cincinnati and other locations, including North Carolina, Illinois, and Florida, return to their assigned offices for three to four days a week, reported Reuters.

Approximately 5,800 associates will be affected by this change, as per the report. Kroger had previously been encouraging its employees to spend at least two days a week in the office since June 2021, gradually easing back into a more traditional work environment.

As of January 28, 2023, Kroger employed nearly 430,000 full- and part-time employees.

Last month, Kroger raised the lower end of its FY23 adjusted EPS guidance, revising the range from $4.45-$4.60 to $4.50-$4.60.

Price Action: KR shares closed lower by 1.86% at $44.25 on Tuesday.

