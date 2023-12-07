Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks ended Thursday in the green. The Dow rose 0.17% to 36,117.38, while the NASDAQ shot up 1.37% to 14,339.99. The S&P 500 also experienced an increase, rising by 0.8% to 4,585.59.

Transitioning into individual stock performances, these are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD

AMD closed with a 9.89% increase at $128.37, reaching an intraday high of $128.68 and low of $119.56. The 52-week range was between $60.05 and $132.83. The surge in AMD’s stock is attributed to the launch of a new generation of AI chips, targeting a $45 billion market. Notably, companies like Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corp have opted to adopt AMD’s chips, boosting investor confidence.

Broadcom Inc AVGO

Broadcom’s stock saw a 2.06% increase, closing at $922.26. The stock fluctuated between $903.64 and $924.12 during the day, with a 52-week range of $520.38 to $999.87. Despite mixed fourth-quarter results, Broadcom’s announcement of a dividend hike and a positive FY24 revenue outlook spurred investor interest.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU

Lululemon’s stock performance showed a modest gain of 0.87%, closing at $464.67. The intraday high and low were $466.63 and $460.6, respectively, with a 52-week range of $286.58 to $467.63. The company’s third-quarter financial results exceeded expectations, with significant revenue growth and an additional $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL

Google’s Class C stock climbed by 5.34%, ending the day at $138.45. The stock hit a high of $140 and a low of $136.23, with a 52-week range of $85.57 to $142.38. Google’s Class A stock shot up 5.3% to $136.93 on the same day. The rise is linked to integrating Gemini AI into Google’s chatbot Bard, marking a significant advancement in AI technology and expanding its applications across various Google products.

Tesla, Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock increased by 1.37%, closing at $242.64. The stock’s intraday high was $244.08, and the low was $236.98, with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $299.29. The news of a leadership change in Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer project, with Peter Bannon taking over, has been a point of interest for investors.

