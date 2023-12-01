Vista Outdoor Reveals Leadership Shift: Appoints New Co-CEOs

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) said its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Gary L. McArthur from the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective December 1, 2023. Meanwhile, McArthur maintains his role as an independent Director of the company.

The Board has appointed Eric Nyman, and Jason Vanderbrink, to serve as Co-Chief Executive Officers of the company.

Nyman has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Outdoor Products segment of the company since August 2023. Vanderbrink has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Sporting Products segment since April 2023.

Nyman and Vanderbrink will not receive any additional compensation for the role as Co-Chief Executive Officers.

On November 29, 2023, the company's Board appointed Andrew Keegan to serve as its Chief Financial Officer. Keegan has served as Interim CFO since November 2022.

Price Action: VSTO shares traded lower by 0.51% at $28.07 on the last check Friday.