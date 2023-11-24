YanGuFang Amplifies Reach In China: Targets Major Retail Chains For Whole Grain Food Distribution

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Health food company YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. YGF said it is expanding in China's supermarkets, including Yonghui, Century Mart, and RT-MART, bringing the company's whole grain products to a wider range of consumers.

The company's diverse product portfolio is currently available in multiple regions across China, such as Jiangsu, Beijing, and Anhui.

"YanGuFang is well-prepared to address the growing demand in China and around the world for whole grain options that are both nutritious and delicious," said Junguo He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YanGuFang.

Since the beginning of 2023, the company has strategically expanded its footprint by establishing new partnerships with supermarkets across China.

Simultaneously, it has continued to showcase and market its products in supermarkets in China in Yonghui, Walmart Inc. WMT, Century Mart, and RT-MART.

YanGuFang has 30 registered patents in China, one registered patent in the United States, and 49 software copyrights.

"As YanGuFang continues to expand its presence in China's major retail chains, the Company remains dedicated to strengthening its position in the global market and contributing to the advancement of the global whole grain industry," the CEO added.

Price Action: YGF shares are trading higher by 4.14% to $3.02 premarket on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company